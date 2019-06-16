Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) by 125.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

