Red Pulse (RPX) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Binance. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005976 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

