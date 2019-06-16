Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $14.59 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $478,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 61,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $941,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

