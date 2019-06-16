ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Boosted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 38.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,567,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,251,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,980,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,605,000 after buying an additional 216,173 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,059,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $734,008,000 after buying an additional 2,735,434 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15,868.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,241,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,741,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $497,881.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,840.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $785,882.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,988 shares in the company, valued at $34,619,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $10,895,378. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $118.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.82 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

