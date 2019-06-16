Reviewing Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & Grupo Financiero Galicia (OTCMKTS:GGAL)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia 20.31% 31.87% 3.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $344.86 million 1.93 N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Galicia $2.98 billion 1.57 -$123.04 million $3.59 9.16

Metro Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Financiero Galicia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metro Bank and Grupo Financiero Galicia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 1 2 0 0 1.67 Grupo Financiero Galicia 2 1 0 0 1.33

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.21%. Given Grupo Financiero Galicia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Galicia is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Grupo Financiero Galicia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Metro Bank has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia beats Metro Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services. The company also provides checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, payroll direct deposits, and other services to individuals, businesses, retailers, and professionals; and financial investment alternatives, such as deposits, FIMA mutual funds, government and corporate securities, and shares and trusts. In addition, it offers time deposits; retirement insurance services; life insurance, including employee benefit plans and credit related insurance; property and casualty insurance products, such as home and ATM theft insurance; and insurance brokerage services, as well as issues, credit cards. Further, the company issues deposit certificates and warrants to the agricultural, industrial, and agro-industrial sectors, as well as exporters and retailers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 306 full service banking branches; and 1,982 ATMs and self-service terminals. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. was founded in 1905 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

