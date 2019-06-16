Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rimini Street an industry rank of 85 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. 49,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,183. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $332.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.69 million. Analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 21,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $109,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,429 shares of company stock valued at $230,333 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rimini Street by 83.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 333,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 192.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Rimini Street by 192.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.