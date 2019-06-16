Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 6,229 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6,957.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,026,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $305,535,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

