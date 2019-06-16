Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 83,839 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark set a $50.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

