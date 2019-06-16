Riverhead Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 72.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,956 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director John S. Clendening purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $382,316.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,925.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,183 shares of company stock worth $2,213,623 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $218.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $793.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 36.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/riverhead-capital-management-llc-trims-position-in-svb-financial-group-nasdaqsivb.html.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.