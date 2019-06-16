RM’s (RM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RM opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Friday. RM has a twelve month low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.88.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

