Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 664 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 287.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 48.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth $301,000. DPM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.1% in the first quarter. DPM Capital LLC now owns 172,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 229.4% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

NYSE:PKG opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $119.53.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 11.12%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 664 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-purchases-664-shares-of-packaging-corp-of-america-nysepkg.html.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.