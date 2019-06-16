Safe Exchange Coin Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Safe Exchange Coin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Exchange Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.01491660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00068887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011210 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io. The official message board for Safe Exchange Coin is safe.exchange.

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Exchange Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Exchange Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.