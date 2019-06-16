Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Science Applications International by 6,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Science Applications International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 470.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Science Applications International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.20 on Friday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $135,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,497 shares of company stock worth $2,424,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

