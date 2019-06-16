Scroll (SCRL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,841.00

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Scroll has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00353798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.02307569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00154019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017946 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla.

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

