SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 5.13%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.08. 970,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,463. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.