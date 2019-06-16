SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 5.13%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.12 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.08. 970,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,463. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

