Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 443,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 131,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The company has a market cap of $150.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Secoo alerts:

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Secoo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Secoo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Secoo Holding Ltd – will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 85.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/secoo-nasdaqseco-stock-price-down-8-6.html.

Secoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.