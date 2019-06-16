SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.61

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 54888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of SemGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. SemGroup’s payout ratio is -994.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,853,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 929,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 416,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 343,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SemGroup by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 331,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG)

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

