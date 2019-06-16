Shard Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Shard has a market cap of $349,082.00 and $75.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 24,131,594 coins and its circulating supply is 15,033,642 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

