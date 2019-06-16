Sify Technologies (SIFY) and The Competition Critical Survey

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) is one of 52 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sify Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sify Technologies pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 34.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sify Technologies Competitors -6.55% -11.06% -3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sify Technologies Competitors 749 2652 5646 290 2.59

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.77%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 97.06%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $308.12 million $15.29 million 15.44 Sify Technologies Competitors $7.81 billion $1.84 billion 11.19

Sify Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies. Sify Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

