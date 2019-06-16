Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 112,684.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,917,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,912,000 after acquiring an additional 781,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 374,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 241,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

RELX stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

