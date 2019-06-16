SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.62

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.62 and last traded at $127.56, with a volume of 1904515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

