Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Spire from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.43.

NYSE:SR opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.24. Spire has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.74 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

In other Spire news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach bought 8,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Spire by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,356,000 after acquiring an additional 119,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.