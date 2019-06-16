STASIS EURS (EURS) One Day Volume Hits $59,027.00

STASIS EURS (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, STASIS EURS has traded 0% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURS has a total market cap of $35.98 million and $59,027.00 worth of STASIS EURS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURS token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00012470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and DSX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000265 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000273 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

STASIS EURS Token Profile

EURS is a token. STASIS EURS’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURS’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. STASIS EURS’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURS Token Trading

STASIS EURS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and DSX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

