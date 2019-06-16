State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 60,275 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,275 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE:VSH opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $745.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.26 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

