State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 91,070 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,070 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MasTec were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,363 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 401,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 364,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $13,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,504.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

