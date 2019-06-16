Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,179,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,081 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.87. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.21 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,638.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

