Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $140.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.59.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

