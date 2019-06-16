Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $57,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.46. 603,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,725. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

