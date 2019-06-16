Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $100,229.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,008.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $377.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

