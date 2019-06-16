SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 936,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 54,912 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SunCoke Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $506.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.85 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

