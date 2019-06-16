Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) & Adomani (NYSE:ADOM) Critical Comparison

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and Adomani’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.50 billion 0.06 $24.45 million ($0.05) -70.80 Adomani $5.01 million 4.72 -$11.04 million ($0.15) -2.17

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adomani, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Adomani shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Adomani shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Superior Industries International pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Adomani does not pay a dividend. Superior Industries International pays out -720.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Superior Industries International and Adomani, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Adomani 0 1 2 0 2.67

Superior Industries International currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 274.29%. Adomani has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 669.70%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adomani is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and Adomani’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 1.19% 1.21% 0.32% Adomani -169.52% -104.32% -73.03%

Risk and Volatility

Superior Industries International has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Adomani on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

