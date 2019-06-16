Surevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,122 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at $855,236.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,250.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

