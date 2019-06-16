TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $50.52 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

