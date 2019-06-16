The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.36 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 180,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

