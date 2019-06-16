Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 361.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,245 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $212,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $946,280,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,369,000 after purchasing an additional 489,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $285.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,959. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.83 and a 1 year high of $288.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

