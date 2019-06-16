Thor Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hilton Hotels comprises approximately 0.9% of Thor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.9% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $6,751,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at $1,600,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. 887,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $94.82.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.84.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thor Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/thor-advisors-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-hilton-hotels-co-nysehlt.html.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.