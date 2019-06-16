Thor Advisors LLC Invests $69,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 192,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $15,813,988.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,266,504.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,308 shares of company stock worth $36,421,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

MRK stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,621,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,633. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

