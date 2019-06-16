Thor Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Eastman Chemical makes up 0.9% of Thor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 239,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.27.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $72.09. 1,019,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

