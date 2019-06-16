Thor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Moody’s accounts for 1.0% of Thor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 1,747.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.30. 653,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,515. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $197.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at $50,243,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $8,120,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,262,328.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $34,487,147. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

