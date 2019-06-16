Thor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 688 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,763. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $82.37 and a 1-year high of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $311.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $77,676,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,674,015 shares of company stock worth $1,172,639,093. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/thor-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-walmart-inc-nysewmt.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.