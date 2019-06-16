TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Given a $18.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) in a research note published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of TiVo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

TIVO opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TiVo has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $861.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.17.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TiVo by 168.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TiVo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in TiVo during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TiVo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TiVo during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

