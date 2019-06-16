Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 514,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,797. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $164.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

