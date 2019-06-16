Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 82,471 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.59 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.15 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
