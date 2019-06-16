Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 35,945 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,843,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,761,000 after buying an additional 3,015,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $76,164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,659,000 after buying an additional 1,482,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after buying an additional 1,021,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. GMP Securities cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of -0.34.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 8.82%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

