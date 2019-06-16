Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUP. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP opened at $20.19 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $984.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.79% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $487.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/tupperware-brands-co-nysetup-shares-sold-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.