Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Up 5.6%

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.75. 224,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 164,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

