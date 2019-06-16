Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

In related news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $541,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

