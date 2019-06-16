U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,085 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,383,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,419,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,026,000 after buying an additional 399,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

