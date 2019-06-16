UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,800 ($62.72).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTB. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target (up from GBX 5,300 ($69.25)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Whitbread to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Whitbread to a hold rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Whitbread to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,019.23 ($65.59).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,715 ($61.61) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total transaction of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,588 ($59.95), for a total transaction of £10,644.16 ($13,908.48).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

