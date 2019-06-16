UChain (UCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $275,034.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One UChain token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. UChain has a total market cap of $800,969.00 and $275,034.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UChain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00359320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.38 or 0.02361268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00156317 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000749 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

